Ryne Nelson And Diamondbacks Play Giants On May 19

Nelson is 1-3 with a 5.40 ERA and 43 strikeouts in 45 2/3 innings pitched. His last appearance was in relief on Thursday when he tossed seven innings against the Texas Rangers, surrendering three earned runs while giving up four hits.

The Giants are averaging 3.5 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.8 extra base hits and 0.8 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.