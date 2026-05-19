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Ryne Nelson
Arizona Diamondbacks

Ryne Nelson

Arizona Diamondbacks • #19 SP

Ryne Nelson And Diamondbacks Play Giants On May 19

Ryne Nelson will get the start for the Arizona Diamondbacks against the San Francisco Giants at Chase Field, on Tuesday, May 19 at 9:40 p.m. ET. Nelson has -102 odds to record over 4.5 strikeouts as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

Nelson is 1-3 with a 5.40 ERA and 43 strikeouts in 45 2/3 innings pitched. His last appearance was in relief on Thursday when he tossed seven innings against the Texas Rangers, surrendering three earned runs while giving up four hits.

The Giants are averaging 3.5 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.8 extra base hits and 0.8 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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