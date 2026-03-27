Ryne Nelson And Diamondbacks Square Off Against Dodgers On March 27
Ryne Nelson will get the start for his Arizona Diamondbacks against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium, on Friday, March 27 at 10:10 p.m. ET. Nelson has -138 odds to record over 3.5 strikeouts as of Friday afternoon.
What It Means
Nelson went 7-3 with a 3.39 ERA and 132 strikeouts in 154 2/3 innings pitched last year.
The Dodgers averaged 5.1 runs per game last season, while racking up 3.2 extra base hits and 1.5 home runs per game.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.