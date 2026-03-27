Ryne Nelson And Diamondbacks Square Off Against Dodgers On March 27

Nelson went 7-3 with a 3.39 ERA and 132 strikeouts in 154 2/3 innings pitched last year.

The Dodgers averaged 5.1 runs per game last season, while racking up 3.2 extra base hits and 1.5 home runs per game.

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