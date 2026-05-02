Ryne Nelson And Diamondbacks Square Off Against Cubs On May 2

Nelson is 1-2 with a 7.71 ERA and 24 strikeouts in 25 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance was out of the bullpen on Sunday when he threw five innings against the San Diego Padres, surrendering six earned runs while allowing seven hits.

The Cubs are averaging 5.5 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.9 extra base hits and 1.3 home runs per game.

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