Ryne Nelson And Diamondbacks Square Off Against Cubs On May 2
Ryne Nelson will get the start for the Arizona Diamondbacks against the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field, on Saturday, May 2 at 2:20 p.m. ET. Nelson has +100 odds to record over 4.5 strikeouts as of Saturday morning.
What It Means
Nelson is 1-2 with a 7.71 ERA and 24 strikeouts in 25 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance was out of the bullpen on Sunday when he threw five innings against the San Diego Padres, surrendering six earned runs while allowing seven hits.
The Cubs are averaging 5.5 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.9 extra base hits and 1.3 home runs per game.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.