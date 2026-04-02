Ryne Nelson And Diamondbacks Play Braves On April 2
Ryne Nelson will get the start for the Arizona Diamondbacks against the Atlanta Braves at Chase Field, on Thursday, April 2 at 9:40 p.m. ET. Nelson has -108 odds to total over 4.5 strikeouts as of Thursday afternoon.
What It Means
Nelson is 0-0 with a 7.71 ERA and four strikeouts in 4 2/3 innings pitched.
The Braves are averaging 4 runs per game this season, collecting 2.2 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.