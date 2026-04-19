Ryne Nelson And Diamondbacks Take On Blue Jays On April 19
Ryne Nelson will get the start for the Arizona Diamondbacks against the Toronto Blue Jays at Chase Field, on Sunday, April 19 at 4:10 p.m. ET. Nelson has +118 odds to record over 4.5 strikeouts as of Sunday morning.
What It Means
Nelson is 1-1 with a 3.54 ERA and 19 strikeouts in 20 1/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out was out of the bullpen on Monday when he tossed 5 1/3 innings against the Baltimore Orioles, surrendering one earned run while giving up three hits.
The Blue Jays are averaging 3.7 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.5 extra base hits and 0.9 home runs per game.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.