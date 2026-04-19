Ryne Nelson And Diamondbacks Take On Blue Jays On April 19

Nelson is 1-1 with a 3.54 ERA and 19 strikeouts in 20 1/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out was out of the bullpen on Monday when he tossed 5 1/3 innings against the Baltimore Orioles, surrendering one earned run while giving up three hits.

The Blue Jays are averaging 3.7 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.5 extra base hits and 0.9 home runs per game.

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