Ryne Nelson And Diamondbacks Face Angels On June 15
Ryne Nelson will get the start for his Arizona Diamondbacks against the Los Angeles Angels at Chase Field, on Monday, June 15 at 9:40 p.m. ET. Nelson has -150 odds to total over 4.5 strikeouts as of Monday afternoon.
What It Means
Nelson is 2-5 with a 5.19 ERA and 57 strikeouts in 76 1/3 innings pitched. His last appearance came in relief on Wednesday when he tossed four innings against the Miami Marlins, surrendering seven earned runs while allowing eight hits.
The Angels are averaging 4.5 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.8 extra base hits and 1.1 home runs per game.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.