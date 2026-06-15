Ryne Nelson And Diamondbacks Face Angels On June 15

Nelson is 2-5 with a 5.19 ERA and 57 strikeouts in 76 1/3 innings pitched. His last appearance came in relief on Wednesday when he tossed four innings against the Miami Marlins, surrendering seven earned runs while allowing eight hits.

The Angels are averaging 4.5 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.8 extra base hits and 1.1 home runs per game.

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