Ryan Weathers And Yankees Take On White Sox On June 18

Weathers is 2-5 with a 4.36 ERA and 81 strikeouts in 74 1/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance was out of the bullpen on Friday when he tossed 4 1/3 innings against the Toronto Blue Jays, surrendering six earned runs while giving up five hits.

The White Sox are averaging 4.7 runs per game this season, with 2.9 extra base hits and 1.4 home runs per game.

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