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Ryan Weathers
New York Yankees

Ryan Weathers

New York Yankees • #40 SP

Ryan Weathers And Yankees Take On White Sox On June 18

Ryan Weathers will get the start for the New York Yankees against the Chicago White Sox at Yankee Stadium, on Thursday, June 18 at 7:05 p.m. ET. Weathers has -122 odds to record over 5.5 strikeouts as of Thursday afternoon.

What It Means

Weathers is 2-5 with a 4.36 ERA and 81 strikeouts in 74 1/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance was out of the bullpen on Friday when he tossed 4 1/3 innings against the Toronto Blue Jays, surrendering six earned runs while giving up five hits.

The White Sox are averaging 4.7 runs per game this season, with 2.9 extra base hits and 1.4 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Ryan Weathers

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