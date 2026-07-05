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Ryan Weathers
New York Yankees

Ryan Weathers

New York Yankees • #40 SP

Ryan Weathers And Yankees Square Off Against Twins On July 5

Ryan Weathers will get the start for the New York Yankees against the Minnesota Twins at Yankee Stadium, on Sunday, July 5 at 1:35 p.m. ET. Weathers has -120 odds to total over 5.5 strikeouts as of Sunday morning.

What It Means

Weathers is 3-6 with a 4.08 ERA and 98 strikeouts in 88 1/3 innings pitched. His last appearance came out of the bullpen on Monday when he tossed 1 2/3 innings against the Detroit Tigers, surrendering two earned runs while allowing seven hits.

The Twins are averaging 4.9 runs per game this season, while racking up 3 extra base hits and 1.3 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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