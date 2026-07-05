Ryan Weathers And Yankees Square Off Against Twins On July 5

Weathers is 3-6 with a 4.08 ERA and 98 strikeouts in 88 1/3 innings pitched. His last appearance came out of the bullpen on Monday when he tossed 1 2/3 innings against the Detroit Tigers, surrendering two earned runs while allowing seven hits.

The Twins are averaging 4.9 runs per game this season, while racking up 3 extra base hits and 1.3 home runs per game.

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