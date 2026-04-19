Ryan Weathers And Yankees Square Off Against Royals On April 19

Weathers is 0-2 with a 4.29 ERA and 28 strikeouts in 21 2/3 innings pitched. His last appearance came in relief on Tuesday when he tossed five innings against the Los Angeles Angels, surrendering five earned runs while giving up five hits.

The Royals are averaging 3.4 runs per game this season, collecting 2.2 extra base hits and 0.8 home runs per game.

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