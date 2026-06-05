Ryan Weathers And Yankees Play Red Sox On June 5
Ryan Weathers will get the start for his New York Yankees against the Boston Red Sox at Yankee Stadium, on Friday, June 5 at 7:05 p.m. ET. Weathers has +120 odds to record over 6.5 strikeouts as of Friday afternoon.
What It Means
Weathers is 2-3 with a 3.52 ERA and 75 strikeouts in 64 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance came in relief on Sunday when he tossed 6 2/3 innings against the Athletics, surrendering five earned runs while giving up six hits.
The Red Sox are averaging 4 runs per game this season, with 2.7 extra base hits and 0.8 home runs per game.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.