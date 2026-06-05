Ryan Weathers And Yankees Play Red Sox On June 5

Weathers is 2-3 with a 3.52 ERA and 75 strikeouts in 64 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance came in relief on Sunday when he tossed 6 2/3 innings against the Athletics, surrendering five earned runs while giving up six hits.

The Red Sox are averaging 4 runs per game this season, with 2.7 extra base hits and 0.8 home runs per game.

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