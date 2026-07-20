Ryan Weathers And Yankees Play Pirates On July 20

Weathers is 3-7 with a 4.15 ERA and 110 strikeouts in 97 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance came out of the bullpen on Friday, July 10 when he tossed 5 1/3 innings against the Washington Nationals, surrendering one earned run while allowing six hits.

The Pirates are averaging 5.3 runs per game this season, collecting 3 extra base hits and 1.3 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.