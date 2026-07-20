FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore World Cup

Explore MLB

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore NHL

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Ryan Weathers
New York Yankees

Ryan Weathers

New York Yankees • #40 SP

Ryan Weathers And Yankees Play Pirates On July 20

Ryan Weathers will get the start for his New York Yankees against the Pittsburgh Pirates at Yankee Stadium, on Monday, July 20 at 7:05 p.m. ET. Weathers has +110 odds to record over 6.5 strikeouts as of Monday afternoon.

What It Means

Weathers is 3-7 with a 4.15 ERA and 110 strikeouts in 97 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance came out of the bullpen on Friday, July 10 when he tossed 5 1/3 innings against the Washington Nationals, surrendering one earned run while allowing six hits.

The Pirates are averaging 5.3 runs per game this season, collecting 3 extra base hits and 1.3 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Ryan Weathers

MLBRecent MLB News

View All MLB News

New York YankeesRecent New York Yankees Player News

View All New York Yankees Player News