Ryan Weathers And Yankees Play Pirates On July 20
Ryan Weathers will get the start for his New York Yankees against the Pittsburgh Pirates at Yankee Stadium, on Monday, July 20 at 7:05 p.m. ET. Weathers has +110 odds to record over 6.5 strikeouts as of Monday afternoon.
What It Means
Weathers is 3-7 with a 4.15 ERA and 110 strikeouts in 97 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance came out of the bullpen on Friday, July 10 when he tossed 5 1/3 innings against the Washington Nationals, surrendering one earned run while allowing six hits.
The Pirates are averaging 5.3 runs per game this season, collecting 3 extra base hits and 1.3 home runs per game.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.