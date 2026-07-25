Ryan Weathers And Yankees Face Phillies On July 25

Weathers is 3-7 with a 4.40 ERA and 115 strikeouts in 102 1/3 innings pitched. His last time out was in relief on Monday when he tossed 4 2/3 innings against the Pittsburgh Pirates, surrendering five earned runs while allowing seven hits.

The Phillies are averaging 4.3 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.8 extra base hits and 1.3 home runs per game.

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