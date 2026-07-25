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Ryan Weathers
New York Yankees

Ryan Weathers

New York Yankees • #40 SP

Ryan Weathers And Yankees Face Phillies On July 25

Ryan Weathers will get the start for the New York Yankees against the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park, on Saturday, July 25 at 6:05 p.m. ET. Weathers has +128 odds to record over 6.5 strikeouts as of Saturday afternoon.

What It Means

Weathers is 3-7 with a 4.40 ERA and 115 strikeouts in 102 1/3 innings pitched. His last time out was in relief on Monday when he tossed 4 2/3 innings against the Pittsburgh Pirates, surrendering five earned runs while allowing seven hits.

The Phillies are averaging 4.3 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.8 extra base hits and 1.3 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Ryan Weathers

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