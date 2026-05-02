Ryan Weathers And Yankees Face Orioles On May 2
Ryan Weathers will get the start for the New York Yankees against the Baltimore Orioles at Yankee Stadium, on Saturday, May 2 at 1:35 p.m. ET. Weathers has +118 odds to total over 6.5 strikeouts as of Saturday morning.
What It Means
Weathers is 1-2 with a 3.21 ERA and 40 strikeouts in 33 2/3 innings pitched. His last appearance was out of the bullpen on Saturday when he tossed 5 1/3 innings against the Houston Astros, surrendering two earned runs while giving up six hits.
The Orioles are averaging 4.6 runs per game this season, collecting 2.9 extra base hits and 1.2 home runs per game.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.