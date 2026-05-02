Ryan Weathers And Yankees Face Orioles On May 2

Weathers is 1-2 with a 3.21 ERA and 40 strikeouts in 33 2/3 innings pitched. His last appearance was out of the bullpen on Saturday when he tossed 5 1/3 innings against the Houston Astros, surrendering two earned runs while giving up six hits.

The Orioles are averaging 4.6 runs per game this season, collecting 2.9 extra base hits and 1.2 home runs per game.

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