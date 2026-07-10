Ryan Weathers And Yankees Square Off Against Nationals On July 10

Weathers is 3-7 with a 4.29 ERA and 104 strikeouts in 92 1/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out was out of the bullpen on Sunday when he threw four innings against the Minnesota Twins, surrendering four earned runs while allowing six hits.

The Nationals are averaging 5.4 runs per game this season, with 3.3 extra base hits and 1.4 home runs per game.

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