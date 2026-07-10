FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore World Cup

Explore MLB

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore NHL

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Ryan Weathers
New York Yankees

Ryan Weathers

New York Yankees • #40 SP

Ryan Weathers And Yankees Square Off Against Nationals On July 10

Ryan Weathers will get the start for the New York Yankees against the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park, on Friday, July 10 at 6:45 p.m. ET. Weathers has +120 odds to record over 5.5 strikeouts as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

Weathers is 3-7 with a 4.29 ERA and 104 strikeouts in 92 1/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out was out of the bullpen on Sunday when he threw four innings against the Minnesota Twins, surrendering four earned runs while allowing six hits.

The Nationals are averaging 5.4 runs per game this season, with 3.3 extra base hits and 1.4 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Ryan Weathers

MLBRecent MLB News

View All MLB News

New York YankeesRecent New York Yankees Player News

View All New York Yankees Player News