Ryan Weathers And Yankees Take On Marlins On April 4

Weathers is 0-0 with a 2.08 ERA and seven strikeouts in 4 1/3 innings pitched.

The Marlins are averaging 5 runs per game this season, collecting 3.6 extra base hits and 1.1 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.