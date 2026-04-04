Ryan Weathers And Yankees Take On Marlins On April 4
Ryan Weathers will get the start for his New York Yankees against the Miami Marlins at Yankee Stadium, on Saturday, April 4 at 7:05 p.m. ET. Weathers has -106 odds to total over 5.5 strikeouts as of Saturday afternoon.
What It Means
Weathers is 0-0 with a 2.08 ERA and seven strikeouts in 4 1/3 innings pitched.
The Marlins are averaging 5 runs per game this season, collecting 3.6 extra base hits and 1.1 home runs per game.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.