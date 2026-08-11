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Ryan Weathers
New York Yankees

Ryan Weathers

New York Yankees • #40 SP

Ryan Weathers And Yankees Square Off Against Mariners On Aug. 11

Ryan Weathers will get the start for his New York Yankees against the Seattle Mariners at Yankee Stadium, on Tuesday, Aug. 11 at 7:05 p.m. ET. Weathers has +124 odds to record over 6.5 strikeouts as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

Weathers is 5-7 with a 3.79 ERA and 132 strikeouts in 121 2/3 innings pitched. His last appearance came out of the bullpen on Tuesday when he threw six scoreless innings against the St. Louis Cardinals while allowing four hits.

The Mariners are averaging 3.9 runs per game this season, with 2.4 extra base hits and 1.2 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Ryan Weathers

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