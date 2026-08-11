Ryan Weathers And Yankees Square Off Against Mariners On Aug. 11

Weathers is 5-7 with a 3.79 ERA and 132 strikeouts in 121 2/3 innings pitched. His last appearance came out of the bullpen on Tuesday when he threw six scoreless innings against the St. Louis Cardinals while allowing four hits.

The Mariners are averaging 3.9 runs per game this season, with 2.4 extra base hits and 1.2 home runs per game.

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