Ryan Weathers And Yankees Square Off Against Dodgers On July 19

Weathers is 3-7 with a 4.15 ERA and 110 strikeouts in 97 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance came out of the bullpen on Friday, July 10 when he tossed 5 1/3 innings against the Washington Nationals, surrendering one earned run while giving up six hits.

The Dodgers are averaging 5.2 runs per game this season, with 3.1 extra base hits and 1.3 home runs per game.