Ryan Weathers And Yankees Face Dodgers On July 18

Weathers is 3-7 with a 4.15 ERA and 110 strikeouts in 97 2/3 innings pitched. His last time out was out of the bullpen on Friday, July 10 when he threw 5 1/3 innings against the Washington Nationals, surrendering one earned run while giving up six hits.

The Dodgers are averaging 5.2 runs per game this season, while racking up 3.1 extra base hits and 1.3 home runs per game.

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