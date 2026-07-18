Ryan Weathers And Yankees Face Dodgers On July 18
Ryan Weathers will get the start for his New York Yankees against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Yankee Stadium, on Saturday, July 18 at 8:08 p.m. ET. Weathers has +102 odds to record over 5.5 strikeouts as of Saturday afternoon.
What It Means
Weathers is 3-7 with a 4.15 ERA and 110 strikeouts in 97 2/3 innings pitched. His last time out was out of the bullpen on Friday, July 10 when he threw 5 1/3 innings against the Washington Nationals, surrendering one earned run while giving up six hits.
The Dodgers are averaging 5.2 runs per game this season, while racking up 3.1 extra base hits and 1.3 home runs per game.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.