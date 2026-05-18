Ryan Weathers And Yankees Play Blue Jays On May 18

Weathers is 2-2 with a 3.00 ERA and 54 strikeouts in 45 2/3 innings pitched. His last appearance was in relief on Monday when he tossed 6 1/3 innings against the Baltimore Orioles, surrendering two earned runs while allowing just one hit.

The Blue Jays are averaging 4.1 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.5 extra base hits and 0.9 home runs per game.

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