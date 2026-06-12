Ryan Weathers And Yankees Take On Blue Jays On June 12

Weathers is 2-4 with a 3.86 ERA and 79 strikeouts in 70 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance was out of the bullpen on Friday when he threw six innings against the Boston Red Sox, surrendering five earned runs while allowing seven hits.

The Blue Jays are averaging 4.1 runs per game this season, with 2.6 extra base hits and 0.9 home runs per game.

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