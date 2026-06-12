FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore World Cup

Explore NBA

Explore MLB

Explore NFL

Explore NHL

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Ryan Weathers
New York Yankees

Ryan Weathers

New York Yankees • #40 SP

Ryan Weathers And Yankees Take On Blue Jays On June 12

Ryan Weathers will get the start for the New York Yankees against the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre, on Friday, June 12 at 7:37 p.m. ET. Weathers has +118 odds to total over 5.5 strikeouts as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

Weathers is 2-4 with a 3.86 ERA and 79 strikeouts in 70 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance was out of the bullpen on Friday when he threw six innings against the Boston Red Sox, surrendering five earned runs while allowing seven hits.

The Blue Jays are averaging 4.1 runs per game this season, with 2.6 extra base hits and 0.9 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Ryan Weathers

MLBRecent MLB News

View All MLB News

New York YankeesRecent New York Yankees Player News

View All New York Yankees Player News