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Ryan Weathers
New York Yankees

Ryan Weathers

New York Yankees • #40 SP

Ryan Weathers And Yankees Play Blue Jays On Aug. 16

Ryan Weathers will get the start for his New York Yankees against the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre, on Sunday, Aug. 16 at 1:37 p.m. ET. Weathers has -142 odds to record over 4.5 strikeouts as of Sunday morning.

What It Means

Weathers is 5-7 with a 3.69 ERA and 136 strikeouts in 126 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance was out of the bullpen on Tuesday when he tossed 5 2/3 innings against the Seattle Mariners, surrendering one earned run while giving up two hits.

The Blue Jays are averaging 3.9 runs per game this season, with 2.5 extra base hits and 0.9 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Ryan Weathers

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