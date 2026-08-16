Ryan Weathers And Yankees Play Blue Jays On Aug. 16

Weathers is 5-7 with a 3.69 ERA and 136 strikeouts in 126 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance was out of the bullpen on Tuesday when he tossed 5 2/3 innings against the Seattle Mariners, surrendering one earned run while giving up two hits.

The Blue Jays are averaging 3.9 runs per game this season, with 2.5 extra base hits and 0.9 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.