Ryan Weathers And Yankees Take On Athletics On May 31
Ryan Weathers will get the start for his New York Yankees against the Athletics at Sutter Health Park, on Sunday, May 31 at 4:05 p.m. ET.
What It Means
Weathers is 2-3 with a 3.52 ERA and 75 strikeouts in 64 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance came out of the bullpen on Sunday when he threw 6 2/3 innings against the Athletics, surrendering five earned runs while allowing six hits.
The Athletics are averaging 4.2 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.7 extra base hits and 1.1 home runs per game.