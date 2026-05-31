Ryan Weathers And Yankees Take On Athletics On May 31

Weathers is 2-3 with a 3.52 ERA and 75 strikeouts in 64 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance came out of the bullpen on Sunday when he threw 6 2/3 innings against the Athletics, surrendering five earned runs while allowing six hits.

The Athletics are averaging 4.2 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.7 extra base hits and 1.1 home runs per game.