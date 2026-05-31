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Ryan Weathers
New York Yankees

Ryan Weathers

New York Yankees • #40 SP

Ryan Weathers And Yankees Take On Athletics On May 31

Ryan Weathers will get the start for his New York Yankees against the Athletics at Sutter Health Park, on Sunday, May 31 at 4:05 p.m. ET.

What It Means

Weathers is 2-3 with a 3.52 ERA and 75 strikeouts in 64 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance came out of the bullpen on Sunday when he threw 6 2/3 innings against the Athletics, surrendering five earned runs while allowing six hits.

The Athletics are averaging 4.2 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.7 extra base hits and 1.1 home runs per game.

Written by Data Skrive on
Ryan Weathers

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