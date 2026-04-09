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Ryan Weathers
New York Yankees

Ryan Weathers

New York Yankees • #40 SP

Ryan Weathers And Yankees Square Off Against Athletics On April 9

Ryan Weathers will get the start for the New York Yankees against the Athletics at Yankee Stadium, on Thursday, April 9 at 1:35 p.m. ET. Weathers has -122 odds to record over 5.5 strikeouts as of Thursday morning.

What It Means

Weathers is 0-0 with a 4.50 ERA and 11 strikeouts in 8 2/3 innings pitched. His last appearance was in relief on Saturday when he tossed 3 2/3 innings against the Miami Marlins, surrendering three earned runs while giving up six hits.

The Athletics are averaging 4.2 runs per game this season, collecting 2.5 extra base hits and 0.9 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Ryan Weathers

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