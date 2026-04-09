Ryan Weathers And Yankees Square Off Against Athletics On April 9

Weathers is 0-0 with a 4.50 ERA and 11 strikeouts in 8 2/3 innings pitched. His last appearance was in relief on Saturday when he tossed 3 2/3 innings against the Miami Marlins, surrendering three earned runs while giving up six hits.

The Athletics are averaging 4.2 runs per game this season, collecting 2.5 extra base hits and 0.9 home runs per game.

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