Ryan Ward And Dodgers Play White Sox On June 14
Ryan Ward and the Los Angeles Dodgers will square off against the Chicago White Sox at Rate Field, on Sunday, June 14 at 2:10 p.m. ET. Ward has +490 odds to hit a home run as of Sunday morning.
What It Means
Ward is hitting for a .229 BA, .270 OBP and .543 SLG with a 29.7% strikeout rate and a 5.4% walk rate. His OPS is .813 and he has scored six runs. In 37 plate appearances, he has hit three home runs and driven in 11 runs. In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0 for 1) against the White Sox.
Erick Fedde (1-5 with a 4.69 ERA and 40 strikeouts in 63 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the White Sox, his ninth of the season.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.