Ryan Ward And Dodgers Play White Sox On June 14

Ward is hitting for a .229 BA, .270 OBP and .543 SLG with a 29.7% strikeout rate and a 5.4% walk rate. His OPS is .813 and he has scored six runs. In 37 plate appearances, he has hit three home runs and driven in 11 runs. In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0 for 1) against the White Sox.

Erick Fedde (1-5 with a 4.69 ERA and 40 strikeouts in 63 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the White Sox, his ninth of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.