Ryan Ward And Dodgers Take On White Sox On June 13

Ward is hitting for a .235 BA, .257 OBP and .559 SLG with a 31.4% strikeout rate and a 2.9% walk rate. His OPS is .816 and he has scored six runs. In 35 plate appearances, he has hit three home runs and driven in 11 runs. He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0 for 1) against the White Sox.

Sean Burke gets the start for the White Sox, his 11th of the season. He is 3-3 with a 3.88 ERA and 67 strikeouts in 69 2/3 innings pitched.

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