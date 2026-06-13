Ryan Ward And Dodgers Take On White Sox On June 13
Ryan Ward and the Los Angeles Dodgers will take on the Chicago White Sox at Rate Field, on Saturday, June 13 at 4:10 p.m. ET. Ward has +420 odds to hit a home run as of Saturday morning.
What It Means
Ward is hitting for a .235 BA, .257 OBP and .559 SLG with a 31.4% strikeout rate and a 2.9% walk rate. His OPS is .816 and he has scored six runs. In 35 plate appearances, he has hit three home runs and driven in 11 runs. He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0 for 1) against the White Sox.
Sean Burke gets the start for the White Sox, his 11th of the season. He is 3-3 with a 3.88 ERA and 67 strikeouts in 69 2/3 innings pitched.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.