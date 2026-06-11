Ryan Ward And Dodgers Square Off Against Pirates On June 11

Ward is hitting for a .267 BA, .290 OBP and .633 SLG with a 29% strikeout rate and a 3.2% walk rate. His OPS is .924 and he has scored six runs. In 31 plate appearances, he has hit three home runs and driven in 11 runs. In his last game, he racked up four RBI (going 1-for-3 with a home run) against the Pirates.

Mitch Keller (5-3 with a 4.81 ERA and 55 strikeouts in 73 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Pirates, his 14th of the season.

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