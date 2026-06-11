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Ryan Ward
Los Angeles Dodgers

Ryan Ward

Los Angeles Dodgers • #67 LF

Ryan Ward And Dodgers Square Off Against Pirates On June 11

Ryan Ward and his Los Angeles Dodgers will take on the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park, on Thursday, June 11 at 6:40 p.m. ET. Ward has +570 odds to hit a home run as of Thursday afternoon.

What It Means

Ward is hitting for a .267 BA, .290 OBP and .633 SLG with a 29% strikeout rate and a 3.2% walk rate. His OPS is .924 and he has scored six runs. In 31 plate appearances, he has hit three home runs and driven in 11 runs. In his last game, he racked up four RBI (going 1-for-3 with a home run) against the Pirates.

Mitch Keller (5-3 with a 4.81 ERA and 55 strikeouts in 73 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Pirates, his 14th of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Ryan Ward

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