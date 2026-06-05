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Ryan Waldschmidt
Arizona Diamondbacks

Ryan Waldschmidt

Arizona Diamondbacks • #15 CF

Ryan Waldschmidt And Diamondbacks Square Off Against Nationals On June 5

Ryan Waldschmidt and his Arizona Diamondbacks will square off against the Washington Nationals at Chase Field, on Friday, June 5 at 9:40 p.m. ET. Waldschmidt has +710 odds to hit a home run as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

Waldschmidt is hitting for a .291 BA, .344 OBP and .384 SLG with a 33% strikeout rate and a 7.4% walk rate. His OPS is .728 and he has scored 10 runs. In 94 plate appearances, he has hit no home runs and driven in seven runs. Waldschmidt has recorded five steals on six attempts. He strung together two hits (going 2 for 4 with a double) in his most recent game against the Dodgers.

Foster Griffin makes the start for the Nationals, his 13th of the season. He is 6-2 with a 3.76 ERA and 65 strikeouts in 67 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Ryan Waldschmidt

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