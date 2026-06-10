Ryan Vilade And Rays Square Off Against Red Sox On June 10

Vilade is hitting for a .309 BA, .373 OBP and .474 SLG with an 18% strikeout rate and a 9.9% walk rate. His OPS is .847 and he has scored 10 runs. In 111 plate appearances, he has hit three home runs and driven in 22 runs. Vilade has recorded three steals on three attempts. He had three hits (going 3 for 4 with a double) in his most recent game against the Red Sox.

Jake Bennett makes his first start of the season for the Red Sox.

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