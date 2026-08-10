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Ryan Vilade
Tampa Bay Rays

Ryan Vilade

Tampa Bay Rays • #26 RF

Ryan Vilade And Rays Take On Athletics On Aug. 10

Ryan Vilade and his Tampa Bay Rays will face the Athletics at Sutter Health Park, on Monday, Aug. 10 at 9:40 p.m. ET. Vilade has +480 odds to hit a home run as of Monday afternoon.

What It Means

Vilade is hitting for a .250 BA, .309 OBP and .459 SLG with a 21.9% strikeout rate and a 7.8% walk rate. His OPS is .768 and he has scored 19 runs. In 192 plate appearances, he has hit nine home runs and driven in 35 runs. In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0 for 1) against the Mariners.

Jacob Lopez (5-4) gets the starting nod for the Athletics in his 16th start of the season. He has a 5.64 ERA in 75 2/3 innings pitched, with 70 strikeouts.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Ryan Vilade

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