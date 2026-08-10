Ryan Vilade And Rays Take On Athletics On Aug. 10

Vilade is hitting for a .250 BA, .309 OBP and .459 SLG with a 21.9% strikeout rate and a 7.8% walk rate. His OPS is .768 and he has scored 19 runs. In 192 plate appearances, he has hit nine home runs and driven in 35 runs. In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0 for 1) against the Mariners.

Jacob Lopez (5-4) gets the starting nod for the Athletics in his 16th start of the season. He has a 5.64 ERA in 75 2/3 innings pitched, with 70 strikeouts.

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