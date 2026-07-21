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Ryan O'Hearn
Pittsburgh Pirates

Ryan O'Hearn

Pittsburgh Pirates • #29 1B

Ryan O'Hearn And Pirates Play Yankees On July 21

Ryan O'Hearn and the Pittsburgh Pirates will take on the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium, on Tuesday, July 21 at 7:05 p.m. ET. O'Hearn has +430 odds to hit a home run as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

O'Hearn is hitting for a .281 BA, .346 OBP and .472 SLG with a 22.2% strikeout rate and a 7.9% walk rate. His OPS is .817 and he has scored 51 runs. In 356 plate appearances, he has hit 16 home runs and driven in 64 runs (15th in MLB). In his last appearance, he racked up two hits (going 2 for 4) against the Yankees.

Will Warren (7-4 with a 4.03 ERA and 96 strikeouts in 98 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Yankees, his 20th of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Ryan O'Hearn

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