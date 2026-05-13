Ryan O'Hearn And Pirates Square Off Against Rockies On May 13

O'Hearn is hitting for a .281 BA, .363 OBP and .418 SLG with a 19.6% strikeout rate and a 10.7% walk rate. His OPS is .781 and he has scored 22 runs. In 168 plate appearances, he has hit five home runs and driven in 26 runs. In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0 for 4) against the Rockies.

Jose Quintana (1-2) gets the starting nod for the Rockies in his seventh start of the season. He has a 3.90 ERA in 30 2/3 innings pitched, with 14 strikeouts.

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