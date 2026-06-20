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Ryan O'Hearn
Pittsburgh Pirates

Ryan O'Hearn

Pittsburgh Pirates • #29 1B

Ryan O'Hearn And Pirates Play Rockies On June 20

Ryan O'Hearn and the Pittsburgh Pirates will face the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field, on Saturday, June 20 at 9:10 p.m. ET. O'Hearn has +410 odds to hit a home run as of Saturday afternoon.

What It Means

O'Hearn is hitting for a .284 BA, .345 OBP and .467 SLG with a 21.7% strikeout rate and an 8% walk rate. His OPS is .812 and he has scored 33 runs. In 249 plate appearances, he has hit 11 home runs and driven in 41 runs. In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0 for 4) against the Rockies.

Tomoyuki Sugano (7-4) takes the mound for the Rockies in his 15th start of the season. He has a 4.54 ERA in 73 1/3 innings pitched, with 41 strikeouts.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Ryan O'Hearn

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