Ryan O'Hearn And Pirates Play Rockies On June 20

O'Hearn is hitting for a .284 BA, .345 OBP and .467 SLG with a 21.7% strikeout rate and an 8% walk rate. His OPS is .812 and he has scored 33 runs. In 249 plate appearances, he has hit 11 home runs and driven in 41 runs. In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0 for 4) against the Rockies.

Tomoyuki Sugano (7-4) takes the mound for the Rockies in his 15th start of the season. He has a 4.54 ERA in 73 1/3 innings pitched, with 41 strikeouts.

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