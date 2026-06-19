Ryan O'Hearn And Pirates Play Rockies On June 19

O'Hearn is hitting for a .290 BA, .351 OBP and .475 SLG with a 22% strikeout rate and an 8.2% walk rate. His OPS is .826 and he has scored 33 runs. In 245 plate appearances, he has hit 11 home runs and driven in 41 runs. He collected six RBI (going 3-for-5 with a double and a home run) in his last game against the Athletics.

Kyle Freeland (1-7 with a 7.98 ERA and 49 strikeouts in 58 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Rockies, his 13th of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.