FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore World Cup

Explore NBA

Explore MLB

Explore NFL

Explore NHL

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Ryan O'Hearn
Pittsburgh Pirates

Ryan O'Hearn

Pittsburgh Pirates • #29 1B

Ryan O'Hearn And Pirates Play Rockies On June 19

Ryan O'Hearn and the Pittsburgh Pirates will face the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field, on Friday, June 19 at 8:40 p.m. ET. O'Hearn has +490 odds to hit a home run as of Friday evening.

What It Means

O'Hearn is hitting for a .290 BA, .351 OBP and .475 SLG with a 22% strikeout rate and an 8.2% walk rate. His OPS is .826 and he has scored 33 runs. In 245 plate appearances, he has hit 11 home runs and driven in 41 runs. He collected six RBI (going 3-for-5 with a double and a home run) in his last game against the Athletics.

Kyle Freeland (1-7 with a 7.98 ERA and 49 strikeouts in 58 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Rockies, his 13th of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Ryan O'Hearn

MLBRecent MLB News

View All MLB News

Pittsburgh PiratesRecent Pittsburgh Pirates Player News

View All Pittsburgh Pirates Player News