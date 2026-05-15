Ryan O'Hearn And Pirates Square Off Against Phillies On May 15

O'Hearn is hitting for a .299 BA, .375 OBP and .474 SLG with an 18.8% strikeout rate and a 10.2% walk rate. His OPS is .849 and he has scored 26 runs. In 176 plate appearances, he has hit seven home runs and driven in 29 runs (13th in MLB). In his previous game, he hit a home run while going 3-for-4 against the Rockies.

Aaron Nola (2-3 with a 5.14 ERA and 44 strikeouts in 42 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Phillies, his ninth of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.