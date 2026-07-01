Ryan O'Hearn And Pirates Square Off Against Phillies On July 1

O'Hearn is hitting for a .288 BA, .345 OBP and .477 SLG with a 22.1% strikeout rate and a 7.6% walk rate. His OPS is .822 and he has scored 40 runs. In 290 plate appearances, he has hit 13 home runs and driven in 51 runs. He reached base in his only plate appearance in his last appearance against the Phillies.

Zack Wheeler (8-1) gets the starting nod for the Phillies in his 13th start of the season. He has a 2.03 ERA in 75 1/3 innings pitched, with 74 strikeouts.

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