Ryan O'Hearn And Pirates Play Nationals On July 5

O'Hearn is hitting for a .283 BA, .337 OBP and .463 SLG with a 22.7% strikeout rate and a 7.1% walk rate. His OPS is .799 and he has scored 42 runs. In 309 plate appearances, he has hit 13 home runs and driven in 51 runs. In his last game, he had two hits (going 2 for 4) against the Nationals.

Cade Cavalli makes the start for the Nationals, his 19th of the season. He is 5-4 with a 3.69 ERA and 102 strikeouts in 90 1/3 innings pitched.

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