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Ryan O'Hearn
Pittsburgh Pirates

Ryan O'Hearn

Pittsburgh Pirates • #29 1B

Ryan O'Hearn And Pirates Play Nationals On July 5

Ryan O'Hearn and the Pittsburgh Pirates will face the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park, on Sunday, July 5 at 1 p.m. ET. O'Hearn has +480 odds to hit a home run as of Sunday morning.

What It Means

O'Hearn is hitting for a .283 BA, .337 OBP and .463 SLG with a 22.7% strikeout rate and a 7.1% walk rate. His OPS is .799 and he has scored 42 runs. In 309 plate appearances, he has hit 13 home runs and driven in 51 runs. In his last game, he had two hits (going 2 for 4) against the Nationals.

Cade Cavalli makes the start for the Nationals, his 19th of the season. He is 5-4 with a 3.69 ERA and 102 strikeouts in 90 1/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Ryan O'Hearn

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