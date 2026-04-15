Ryan O'Hearn And Pirates Face Nationals On April 15

O'Hearn is hitting for a .305 BA, .394 OBP and .508 SLG with a 15.5% strikeout rate and a 14.1% walk rate. His OPS is .903 and he has scored eight runs. In 71 plate appearances, he has hit three home runs and driven in 13 runs (17th in MLB). In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0 for 3) against the Nationals.

Jake Irvin makes the start for the Nationals, his fourth of the season. He is 1-1 with a 7.07 ERA and 16 strikeouts through 14 2/3 innings pitched.

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