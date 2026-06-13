FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore World Cup

Explore NBA

Explore MLB

Explore NFL

Explore NHL

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Ryan O'Hearn
Pittsburgh Pirates

Ryan O'Hearn

Pittsburgh Pirates • #29 1B

Ryan O'Hearn And Pirates Take On Marlins On June 13

Ryan O'Hearn and the Pittsburgh Pirates will take on the Miami Marlins at PNC Park, on Saturday, June 13 at 4:05 p.m. ET. O'Hearn has +590 odds to hit a home run as of Saturday morning.

What It Means

O'Hearn is hitting for a .278 BA, .347 OBP and .460 SLG with a 22.1% strikeout rate and a 9% walk rate. His OPS is .806 and he has scored 31 runs. In 222 plate appearances, he has hit 10 home runs and driven in 34 runs. In his last game he had a hitless showing (0 for 4) against the Marlins.

Lake Bachar (0-0) pitches for the Marlins to make his third start this season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Ryan O'Hearn

MLBRecent MLB News

View All MLB News

Pittsburgh PiratesRecent Pittsburgh Pirates Player News

View All Pittsburgh Pirates Player News