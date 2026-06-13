Ryan O'Hearn And Pirates Take On Marlins On June 13

O'Hearn is hitting for a .278 BA, .347 OBP and .460 SLG with a 22.1% strikeout rate and a 9% walk rate. His OPS is .806 and he has scored 31 runs. In 222 plate appearances, he has hit 10 home runs and driven in 34 runs. In his last game he had a hitless showing (0 for 4) against the Marlins.

Lake Bachar (0-0) pitches for the Marlins to make his third start this season.

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