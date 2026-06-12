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Ryan O'Hearn
Pittsburgh Pirates

Ryan O'Hearn

Pittsburgh Pirates • #29 1B

Ryan O'Hearn And Pirates Play Marlins On June 12

Ryan O'Hearn and his Pittsburgh Pirates will take on the Miami Marlins at PNC Park, on Friday, June 12 at 6:40 p.m. ET. O'Hearn has +570 odds to hit a home run as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

O'Hearn is hitting for a .284 BA, .353 OBP and .469 SLG with a 22% strikeout rate and a 9.2% walk rate. His OPS is .822 and he has scored 31 runs. In 218 plate appearances, he has hit 10 home runs and driven in 34 runs. In his previous appearance, he went 1 for 3 against the Dodgers.

Sandy Alcantara (5-4 with a 4.33 ERA and 64 strikeouts in 89 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Marlins, his 15th of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Ryan O'Hearn

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