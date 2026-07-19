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Ryan O'Hearn
Pittsburgh Pirates

Ryan O'Hearn

Pittsburgh Pirates • #29 1B

Ryan O'Hearn And Pirates Face Guardians On July 19

Ryan O'Hearn and his Pittsburgh Pirates will take on the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field, on Sunday, July 19 at 1:40 p.m. ET. O'Hearn has +600 odds to hit a home run as of Sunday morning.

What It Means

O'Hearn is hitting for a .282 BA, .346 OBP and .478 SLG with a 21.9% strikeout rate and a 7.8% walk rate. His OPS is .823 and he has scored 50 runs. In 347 plate appearances, he has hit 16 home runs and driven in 64 runs (13th in MLB). He had a hitless performance in his last game (0 for 3) against the Guardians.

The Guardians will send Joey Cantillo (8-4) to make his 21st start of the season. He is 8-4 with a 3.56 ERA and 105 strikeouts in 101 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Ryan O'Hearn

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