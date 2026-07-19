Ryan O'Hearn And Pirates Face Guardians On July 19

O'Hearn is hitting for a .282 BA, .346 OBP and .478 SLG with a 21.9% strikeout rate and a 7.8% walk rate. His OPS is .823 and he has scored 50 runs. In 347 plate appearances, he has hit 16 home runs and driven in 64 runs (13th in MLB). He had a hitless performance in his last game (0 for 3) against the Guardians.

The Guardians will send Joey Cantillo (8-4) to make his 21st start of the season. He is 8-4 with a 3.56 ERA and 105 strikeouts in 101 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.