Ryan O'Hearn And Pirates Take On Guardians On July 17

O'Hearn is hitting for a .288 BA, .351 OBP and .487 SLG with a 21.8% strikeout rate and a 7.7% walk rate. His OPS is .838 and he has scored 49 runs. In 339 plate appearances, he has hit 16 home runs and driven in 63 runs (14th in MLB). He is back in action for the first time since July 12, when he went 2 for 2 with a double and two RBIs against the Brewers.

Gavin Williams gets the start for the Guardians, his 20th of the season. He is 10-4 with a 3.81 ERA and 134 strikeouts in 113 1/3 innings pitched.

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