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Ryan O'Hearn
Pittsburgh Pirates

Ryan O'Hearn

Pittsburgh Pirates • #29 1B

Ryan O'Hearn And Pirates Take On Guardians On July 17

Ryan O'Hearn and his Pittsburgh Pirates will square off against the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field, on Friday, July 17 at 7:10 p.m. ET. O'Hearn has +520 odds to hit a home run as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

O'Hearn is hitting for a .288 BA, .351 OBP and .487 SLG with a 21.8% strikeout rate and a 7.7% walk rate. His OPS is .838 and he has scored 49 runs. In 339 plate appearances, he has hit 16 home runs and driven in 63 runs (14th in MLB). He is back in action for the first time since July 12, when he went 2 for 2 with a double and two RBIs against the Brewers.

Gavin Williams gets the start for the Guardians, his 20th of the season. He is 10-4 with a 3.81 ERA and 134 strikeouts in 113 1/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Ryan O'Hearn

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