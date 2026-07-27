Ryan O'Hearn And Pirates Play Diamondbacks On July 27

O'Hearn is hitting for a .279 BA, .344 OBP and .469 SLG with a 22.7% strikeout rate and an 8% walk rate. His OPS is .813 and he has scored 53 runs. In 375 plate appearances, he has hit 17 home runs and driven in 68 runs (11th in MLB). In his last game, he collected four RBI (going 1-for-2 with a home run and two walks) against the Cubs.

Merrill Kelly gets the start for the Diamondbacks, his 19th of the season. He is 8-8 with a 5.12 ERA and 65 strikeouts through 103 2/3 innings pitched.

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