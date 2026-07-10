Ryan O'Hearn And Pirates Take On Brewers On July 10

O'Hearn is hitting for a .289 BA, .346 OBP and .490 SLG with a 21.7% strikeout rate and a 7.6% walk rate. His OPS is .835 and he has scored 47 runs. In 327 plate appearances, he has hit 16 home runs and driven in 61 runs (12th in MLB). In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0 for 4) against the Braves.

Brandon Sproat gets the start for the Brewers, his 16th of the season. He is 3-4 with a 5.13 ERA and 84 strikeouts through 79 2/3 innings pitched.

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