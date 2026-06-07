Ryan O'Hearn And Pirates Take On Braves On June 7

O'Hearn is hitting for a .292 BA, .366 OBP and .478 SLG with a 19.8% strikeout rate and a 9.9% walk rate. His OPS is .844 and he has scored 30 runs. In 202 plate appearances, he has hit nine home runs and driven in 33 runs. He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Braves.

The Braves are sending Bryce Elder (5-3) to the mound for his 14th start of the season. He is 5-3 with a 2.63 ERA and 67 strikeouts in 78 2/3 innings pitched.

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