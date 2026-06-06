Ryan O'Hearn And Pirates Take On Braves On June 6
Ryan O'Hearn and the Pittsburgh Pirates will face the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park, on Saturday, June 6 at 4:10 p.m. ET. O'Hearn has +590 odds to hit a home run as of Saturday afternoon.
What It Means
O'Hearn is hitting for a .293 BA, .369 OBP and .483 SLG with a 19.7% strikeout rate and a 10.1% walk rate. His OPS is .851 and he has scored 30 runs. In 198 plate appearances, he has hit nine home runs and driven in 33 runs. He had a hitless performance in his last game (0 for 1) against the Braves.
Spencer Strider gets the start for the Braves, his seventh of the season. He is 3-1 with a 3.77 ERA and 40 strikeouts in 31 2/3 innings pitched.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.