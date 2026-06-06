Ryan O'Hearn And Pirates Take On Braves On June 6

O'Hearn is hitting for a .293 BA, .369 OBP and .483 SLG with a 19.7% strikeout rate and a 10.1% walk rate. His OPS is .851 and he has scored 30 runs. In 198 plate appearances, he has hit nine home runs and driven in 33 runs. He had a hitless performance in his last game (0 for 1) against the Braves.

Spencer Strider gets the start for the Braves, his seventh of the season. He is 3-1 with a 3.77 ERA and 40 strikeouts in 31 2/3 innings pitched.

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