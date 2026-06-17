Ryan O'Hearn And Pirates Take On Athletics On June 17

O'Hearn is hitting for a .282 BA, .346 OBP and .454 SLG with a 22.5% strikeout rate and an 8.3% walk rate. His OPS is .800 and he has scored 32 runs. In 240 plate appearances, he has hit 10 home runs and driven in 35 runs. He racked up three hits (going 3 for 5 with a double) in his most recent appearance against the Athletics.

Aaron Civale makes the start for the Athletics, his 12th of the season. He is 5-2 with a 4.20 ERA and 39 strikeouts in 55 2/3 innings pitched.

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