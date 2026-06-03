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Ryan O'Hearn
Pittsburgh Pirates

Ryan O'Hearn

Pittsburgh Pirates • #29 1B

Ryan O'Hearn And Pirates Face Astros On June 3

Ryan O'Hearn and his Pittsburgh Pirates will square off against the Houston Astros at Daikin Park, on Wednesday, June 3 at 8:10 p.m. ET. O'Hearn has +590 odds to hit a home run as of Wednesday afternoon.

What It Means

O'Hearn is hitting for a .293 BA, .372 OBP and .473 SLG with a 19.4% strikeout rate and a 10.5% walk rate. His OPS is .845 and he has scored 29 runs. In 191 plate appearances, he has hit eight home runs and driven in 30 runs. In his last game, he went 1 for 4 against the Astros.

Spencer Arrighetti makes the start for the Astros, his ninth of the season. He is 7-1 with a 1.34 ERA and 43 strikeouts through 47 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Ryan O'Hearn

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