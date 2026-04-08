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Ryan Mountcastle
Baltimore Orioles

Ryan Mountcastle

Baltimore Orioles • #6 1B

Ryan Mountcastle And Orioles Square Off Against White Sox On April 8

Ryan Mountcastle and his Baltimore Orioles will face the Chicago White Sox at Rate Field, on Wednesday, April 8 at 2:10 p.m. ET. Mountcastle has +470 odds to hit a home run as of Wednesday afternoon.

What It Means

Mountcastle had a .250 BA, .286 OBP and .367 SLG with a 27.5% strikeout rate and a 4.2% walk rate last season. His OPS was .653 and he scored 34 runs. In 357 plate appearances, he hit seven home runs and drove in 35 runs. In his last game he had a hitless showing (0 for 1 with an RBI) against the White Sox.

Sean Burke (0-1) gets the start for the White Sox, his second of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Ryan Mountcastle

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