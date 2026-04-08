Ryan Mountcastle And Orioles Square Off Against White Sox On April 8

Mountcastle had a .250 BA, .286 OBP and .367 SLG with a 27.5% strikeout rate and a 4.2% walk rate last season. His OPS was .653 and he scored 34 runs. In 357 plate appearances, he hit seven home runs and drove in 35 runs. In his last game he had a hitless showing (0 for 1 with an RBI) against the White Sox.

Sean Burke (0-1) gets the start for the White Sox, his second of the season.

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