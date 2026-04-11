Ryan Mountcastle And Orioles Square Off Against Giants On April 11

Mountcastle is hitting for a .231 BA, .286 OBP and .231 SLG with a 14.3% strikeout rate and a 7.1% walk rate. His OPS is .516 and he has scored no runs. In 14 plate appearances, he has hit no home runs and driven in one runs. He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0 for 1) against the Giants.

Logan Webb (1-1 with a 5.00 ERA and 15 strikeouts in 18 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Giants, his fourth of the season.

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