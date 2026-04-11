Ryan Mountcastle And Orioles Square Off Against Giants On April 11
Ryan Mountcastle and his Baltimore Orioles will take on the San Francisco Giants at Oriole Park at Camden Yards, on Saturday, April 11 at 7:15 p.m. ET. Mountcastle has +820 odds to hit a home run as of Saturday evening.
What It Means
Mountcastle is hitting for a .231 BA, .286 OBP and .231 SLG with a 14.3% strikeout rate and a 7.1% walk rate. His OPS is .516 and he has scored no runs. In 14 plate appearances, he has hit no home runs and driven in one runs. He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0 for 1) against the Giants.
Logan Webb (1-1 with a 5.00 ERA and 15 strikeouts in 18 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Giants, his fourth of the season.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.