Ryan McMahon And Yankees Take On White Sox On June 16

McMahon is hitting for a .211 BA, .274 OBP and .357 SLG with a 31% strikeout rate and an 8% walk rate. His OPS is .631 and he has scored 17 runs. In 187 plate appearances, he has hit seven home runs and driven in 21 runs. McMahon has recorded three steals on four attempts. In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0 for 2) against the Blue Jays.

Davis Martin goes for his 10th victory when he makes the start for the White Sox, his 14th of the season. He is 9-2 with a 2.41 ERA and 79 strikeouts in 78 1/3 innings pitched.

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